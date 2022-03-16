Betty Million

Betty L. Million, 86, passed away on March 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on May 7, 1935 in Scott County, IL. to Robert J. & Lulu K. (Connolly) Covey. She was a speech pathologist for elementary and special education classes. She was also an avid bird watcher, loved working in her garden, and was a member of Holy Ghost Church. She is survived by her children: Linda (Don) Walsh of Brighton, Janet Rosentrater of Jerseyville, Robert (Christie) Million of Nashville, TN.; her daughter-in-law: Laura Million; her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son: Timothy Edward Million, son-in-law: Gary Rosentrater, and her siblings: Jesse Covey, Helen Hull, Dorothy Riley, Robert Covey, and 3 infant siblings. A private family graveside service was held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.
