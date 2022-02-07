Betty Louise Young Feb 7, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Louise Young, 84, of Kane, wife of Buzz, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.Arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for daily obituaries Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Greene County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Jersey County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Riverbend Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Granite City Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles ArticlesClosings and cancellations for Wed. Feb. 2Closings and cancellations for Thursday, February 3Former teacher charged with sex crimesWood River school has smoke, water damage after fireRound 2 of the winter storm to bring more snowLocal road conditions "not good" Thursday eveningMarc Prifti Sr.Ruling on Illinois’ school mask mandate expected soonSIUE student accused of filing a false police reportNew bill looks to address Illinois teacher shortage