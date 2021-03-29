Betty J. Murphy, 74, passed away at 7:29 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, IL.
She was born on March 7, 1947 in White Hall, IL, the daughter of Ira and Stella (Moore) Cox.
Betty married Larry R. Murphy Sr. April of 1968. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2016.
Betty is survived by four children, Richard (Rayla) Murphy of White Hall, Larry (Sharon) Murphy Jr of Olney, Kevin Murphy of Springfield and Nancy Murphy of Johnston City; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Iva VanMeter of White Hall, Junior Cox of White Hall, Mary Antle of Jacksonville and Keith Cox of White Hall and several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry L. Dixon; a son, Troy Murphy and five siblings, Elma Adams, Wanda Gentry, Franke Cox, Marv Cox and Barbara McWhorter.
Per the family’s request, cremation rites will be accorded.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 PM, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Randy Butler will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
