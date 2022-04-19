Bessie Webster

Bessie Lee (Jones) Webster, went to be with her Lord, April 14, 2022, at 11:24 p.m. Bessie was one of nine children born in rural Hamburg, in West Panther Creek Hollow, to Arthur Wayne and Mabel (Goewey) Jones on April 22, 1930.
She was a long-devoted member of the Indian Creek Church of Christ. Bessie enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom keeping books for her husband’s truck hauling business and working part time in the seed house for R.B. Best in the fall. She enjoyed volunteering to work for the Lutheran Family Services distributing food. In her pastime she enjoyed quilting and displaying them at shows.
Leaving to mourn her passing is a daughter, Arlene (Jim) Brodbeck and a son, Barry (Tetyana) Webster; two grandsons, James (Laura) Brodbeck and Chad (Amanda) Brodbeck; a granddaughter, Indianna (Matthew) Ogden; six great grandchildren, Rebecca (Brodbeck) Peters, Emily Brodbeck, Sara (Brodbeck) McKinnon, Julie Brodbeck, Olivia Brodbeck, and PJ Brodbeck; three great-great grandsons, Noah and Shawn McKinnon and Jay Peters; one great-great granddaughter, Sophie Peters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 52 years, Harry; one Grandson, Patrick Brodbeck; four brothers Percy, Robert, Wayne, and Leo Jones; and four sisters, Dolores Howland, Leone Ottwell, Ione Stauffer, and Carol Jean Talley.
Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will take place at Indian Creek Church of Christ on Saturday April 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.
Burial to follow at Indian Creek Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent DePaul Charity or donate a flower to be taken to a resident at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com