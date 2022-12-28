Jerseyville
Bessie Mae Livsey, 101, of Jerseyville died on Dec 24, 2022, at Jerseyville. She was born March 12, 1921, in Manlius, IL to Mahlon Preston & Florence (Cook) Kaufman. Bessie married James Robert (Bob) Livsey on June 15, 1943 at Buckley Field, Denver Colorado. Bob passed away on March 13, 2004.
After graduating from nursing school as a registered nurse, Bessie enlisted in the Air Force because of WWII, where she was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant. She was stationed at Buckley Field in Denver, Colorado where she met her future husband who had also enlisted. They were married in a private ceremony. Bob, her husband, was a Sargent and Bessie was a 2nd Lieutenant. It was against military rules for a non-officer to be romantically involved with an officer. Bob had previously been warned about suspicions that they were involved and told by the base commander that if it continued he would be sent to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. True to his word, Bob was sent to Alaska within 30 days of being married where he remained til the conclusion of WWII. Before Bob left for Alaska Bessie became pregnant and was honorably discharged 6 months later.
Bessie worked as a surgical nurse and supervisor of the surgery department from 1954 to 1978 when she retired because of a health issue. Bessie was the second nurse hired at the current Jersey Community Hospital.
Bessie loved to sew. When her children were younger she made most of the shirts and dresses. She also sewed for many friends and relatives and as recent as earlier this year, at the age of 101, she altered some clothing for a friend. Bessie also taught some younger people how to sew.
Bessie was saved and born again in 1944 in Hardin, Illinois under the ministry of Rev.Frank Cook. She fell deeply in love with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the Word of God, the Bible, which she read daily. She would tell anyone interested that Jesus was her very best friend and how blessed she was because of the love he had shown to her all of her life.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Karen) Livsey of Jerseyville. Grandchildren, Daniel Lane, Stacey (James) Beck and Great Grandchildren, Megan & Andrew Beck of Jerseyville.
Bessie is preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Jean Lane, brothers & sister, Eloise Kingery, Frank, Wayne, Donald, Clyde, Marvin, Elmer, Glen, Lyle & Ivan Joe Kaufman.
Visitation will be Fri Dec 30, 2022, beginning at 10 am until services at 1 pm at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville.
The burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Alexander FH is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Gospel Assembly Church of Jerseyville.