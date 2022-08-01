Bernice Embley, 102, passed away on July 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 11, 1920 in Medora to Howard L. & Nellie G. (Ore) Warner. She married George L. Embley on June 14, 1939 in Medora and together they shared 59 years of marriage together. Bernice was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. She is survived by her son: Mark (Brenda) Embley of Jerseyville; her daughter-in-law: Ruth Embley of Brighton; her grandchildren: Brian, Michelle, Nathan, Patrick, Julie, and Alicia; and her step-grandchildren: Matthew and Travis; and her several great-grandchildren. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, son: Warner Embley, and brother. Pastor Brent Meyer and Patrick Embley will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS