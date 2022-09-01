Bennie D. Morris, 83, of Jerseyville, Illinois passed on to be with Jesus and other family members on the 19th day of August, 2022. He was the son of Elzina L. (Abbott) Morris and Gilbert V. Morris and had four siblings. Bennie married Donna F. (King) Morris on New Year’s Eve, 1960 at the Kane Baptist Church in Kane. She predeceased him on December 14, 2020. Their marriage was blessed with three children; Rhonda (Mark) Wilson, Randall (Amy) Morris, and Rickie (Shirley) Morris. To date there are 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. There will be no visitation services. There was a private graveside Christian burial at the Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS