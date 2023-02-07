Benjamin Lahey

Benjamin Fleming Lahey, 77, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:44pm, at his residence.
He was born on August 2, 1945, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of the late, Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Fleming) Lahey.
Ben attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High School. He is an E-1 United States Army Veteran. Ben served as a volunteer fireman in Jerseyville in his younger years. He worked as a meat cutter in various grocery stores throughout the metro east including Sinclair Grocery in Jerseyville, Paul's Market in Ferguson, MO, Sav-a-lot in Belleville, IL, and Kroger Stores in Alton and Godfrey. It was in the at Kroger store where he met and married the love of his life, Constance L. "Connie" Steinberg. She preceded him in death in November of 2013.
Surviving are his sister, Carol (Joe) Nord of Carrollton; a step-daughter, Kelly (Rick) Rujawitz of Minooka, IL; grandchildren, Avery, Camden, Bennett, and Reese Rujawitz; nieces, Denise (Chad) Sanders, Tammy Plumb, and Teresa Vahle; nephews, David (Patti) Nord, Dan (Camey) Nord, Brian Lahey, Allen Lahey and Matthew Lahey; and extended family.
Along with his wife, Connie, he was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister, Gerald, Thomas, Richard, John, and Mary Ellen Lahey; and two nephews, Steven Lahey and Gerald Robert Lahey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, where military rites will be performed by the Jerseyville American Legion.
Memorials are suggested to the Jerseyville American Legion.
