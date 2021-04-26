Barbara Ann Randolph, 54, died suddenly at 10:10 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.
She was born in Alton, Illinois on April 12, 1967, and was one of three daughters born to Ralph "Tag" and Ruby Marie (Carlton) Sears.
She grew up in Jerseyville, and graduated with the Class of 1985 from Jersey Community High School. She went on to study at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey and Trans World Travel College in Earth City, Mo.
From there she was employed with TWA Airlines in their flight booking center, and worked for a local travel agency, and filled in at Droege and Associates in Jerseyville whenever needed.
She married Steven James Randolph on Feb. 16, 1991 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Their lives were blessed with much happiness, and the joys of raising their three children. After her marriage, Barb chose to stay at home, lovingly caring for her family, as well as their friends, becoming the "Domestic Engineer" that brought her so much happiness.
Surviving are her husband, Steve Randolph of Jerseyville; her three children, Tony Randolph, James Randolph and Jenny Randolph all at home; her two sisters and brothers in-laws, Pat and Mark Goetten ofFieldon and Diane and Dan Droege of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and cousins, including a special cousin whom she considered a brother, Gary, and his wife Jan Witt ofJerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father in-law and mother in-law, Thomas and Mary June Randolph.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church inJerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring memorials may be given to assist her children in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.