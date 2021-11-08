Barbara Ann Fowler, 63, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on November 17, 1957 in Alton, IL the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Fischer) St. George.
Barbara married Terry on September 10, 1982 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
She worked as a Teacher's Assistant for the Catholic Children's Home in Alton.
Barbara is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Caleb (Jennifer) Fowler of Godfrey, a daughter and her Fiance' Katie Fowler (Ricky Jones) of Festus, MO, five granddaughters, Samantha, Emma, Amelia, Kaydan, and Reese, and one expectant grandson, Jace; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Steven St. George, Gregory (Maria) St. George, Richard St. George.
Visitation will be at Thursday, November 11, 2021, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beltrees, Illinois, with Fr. Steve Janoski, celebrant.
Burial will take place in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beltrees.
Memorials are suggested to the Evelyn's House, American Cancer Society or St. Michael's Catholic Church.
