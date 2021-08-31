Arson Chester "Whitey" White, 83, died suddenly at 5:46 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Pecks Mill, West Virginia on November 1, 1937, and was the son of Holly and Stella (Ratliff) White.
He graduated in 1953 from Hamlin High School, in Hamlin, West Virginia, and served his country honorably with the United States Army, and was employed as a technician for many years with AT&T in St. Louis, Missouri.
While on duty at the Nike Base in Grafton, he met Amy Freeman. The two married on July 15, 1961 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grafton, and together they shared nearly 53 years of marriage prior to her death on July 7, 2014.
During their married life, the spent much time traveling the United States from coast to coast, and spent many winters in Mission, Texas. After Amy's death, Whitey enjoyed the friendships he made playing cards at the Alton Senior Citizens.
Surviving are a brother, Terry White of Hamlin, West Virginia; along with numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister in-law, Tex and Erika White; an infant sister, Beatrice June White; and a sister in-law, Jennifer White.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
He will be laid to rest alongside his wife Amy, at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Military honors will be conducted by Grafton American Legion Post #648.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arson "Whitey" White, please visit our floral store.