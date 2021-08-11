Armand L. Welch, 78, of Bunker Hill, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug 6, 2021, at 4:57am at Heritage Health in Gillespie, Illinois.
He was born on November 16, 1942 in Brookfield, Illinois. He was the son of the late William and Eleanor (Hitchcock) Welch.
He was a member of the Woodburn Bible Church in Woodburn, IL. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in Psychology and minors in both Biology and Anthropology from SIU-Edwardsville, as well as an Associate’s degree in Science from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL. He had many different occupations beginning at Olin Corporation in East Alton, IL, as a Machine Operator/Adjuster & Machine Tool Specialist 1963-1970. He was then employed at Peavey Company (Con-Agra) in Alton, IL, as a Maintenance Foreman/Superintendent and Brass Sales Representative 1971-1982. He was an Income Maintenance Case Worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid, and a Child Welfare Specialist with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in Granite City, IL 1984-1991. Most recently he was a Drug and Alcohol Abuse Counselor for the Illinois Department of Corrections S.W.I.C.C., and for Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City, IL, through March of 2020.
Surviving are two sons, Earl L Welch of St Louis, MO and Michael L Welch (wife Barbara Mansholt Welch) of Bettendorf, IA, two daughters, Susanne L. Pembrook (husband Steven) of Bunker Hill, IL, and Barbara L Bazzell (husband Tim) of Godfrey, IL; 14 grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan (Kayla), Kody, and Tristin Welch, Taylor and Bryce Brien, Emilee and Hilary Diestelhorst, Lindsey (Austin) Noble, Elizabeth Pembrook, Kennedy (Sean) Donahue, Thomas (Dian) Bazzell, Matthew (Brie) Bazzell, Charlie (Emily) Bazzell; 11 great-grandchildren, Lieghten Welch, Wyatt and Gunnar Gill, Henry and Meredith Noble, Sloan Mitchell, Lydia Lamm, Joseph Cloninger, Eleanor and Sean Donahue, and Evie Bazzell; two sisters, Sheryl (Cliff) Boyer of Bunker Hill, IL, and Lynn (Bob) Smith of Colorado, a niece Lori Smith of Washington; and Sandra Weichbrodt of Alton, IL, his wife of 32 years (1960-1992). Preceding him in death were his parents and a niece Michelle Heuer Brumley.
He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and mushroom hunting. He loved to play chess and taught many how to play. He knew something about everything, and enjoyed a good discussion about anything with anyone. He enjoyed reminiscing about his younger years and telling stories about his life experiences. He dedicated his life to people who were seeking sobriety and addiction recovery, making a difference in their lives and helping many.
Visitation will be at the Woodburn Bible Church, Woodburn, IL, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am, with a private family burial at Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Woodburn Bible Church or Alcoholics Anonymous @ aa-district18.org
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com