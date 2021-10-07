Anthony Wayne “Tony” Schafer, 55, passed away at 1:02 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence, following a period of declining health.
He was born on May 16, 1966 in Jerseyville to the late Calvin Dwayne and Judith Darlene “Judy” (Woolsey) Schafer.
Tony grew up in Jerseyville, where he remained for many years, prior to settling in Kane where he has remained for the past 20 years.
He was employed as a security guard at the former Riverport Amphitheater, a job he truly enjoyed. In addition, he worked for a number of years a brick layer for Russell Armstrong. Most recently, he was employed with Great Central Lumber in Alton, until his health no longer allowed.
He married the former Kathy Brown on March 17, 1996 in Jerseyville and together they have shared in 25 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together.
Tony found enjoyment in the simple things in life, and enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and exploring the outdoors.
Even throughout his health struggles, he maintained his positive outlook and his unmatched sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by a daughter, Stepfanie Brown Schafer of St. Charles, Missouri; a sister and brother in-law, Patricia “Trish” and Stan Kochanski of Alton and a brother, Willis Dean “Tiger” Schafer of Granite City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Dawn Mundy and a nephew, Joshua Allen Mundy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Family in care of the funeral home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the family kindly requests that those in attendance wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com