Anthony Allan “Tony” Johns, 65, passed away at 2:12 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on January 21, 1956 in Alton, the son of Bobby Gene and Velma Marie (Brown) Johns.
Tony graduated with the Class of 1974 from Jersey Community High School, where he excelled in football, wrestling and basketball.
He worked for many years as a Truck Driver, owning and operating TJ Trucking. Tony enjoyed fishing and was an avid collector of coins, among many other items. Some of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his father, Bobby Johns of Jerseyville; two children and their spouses, Amanda and Matt Brandenberg of Shipman, Andrew “AJ” and Amber Johns of Elsah; four grandchildren, Alivia, Aiden, Nichole and Baylee; a brother, Jeff Johns; a sister, Vallie DeClue; a sister in-law, Marlene Johns; and the mother of his children, Sally Eaton, all of Jerseyville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Johns on April 26, 2012; a brother, Robert Leon Johns on June 18, 2010 and a brother in-law, Jeff DeClue on March 27, 2017.
Private burial will take place at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Panther Athletic Club in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.