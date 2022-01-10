Anna Lou Epps, 79, died at 1:55 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home in Jerseyville, surrounded with the love of her family.
She was born on August 31, 1942 in Roodhouse, one of twelve children born to the late Charles H. and Alma E. (Riley) Lawson.
She married Robert H. Epps on November 15, 1958 at her mother’s home in Jerseyville and throughout their 63 years of marriage they were blessed with many wonderful memories together.
Anna enjoyed crafting of various kinds and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a life devoted to her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the absolute center of her world.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Epps of Jerseyville; three children, Robert Jess (Dee) Epps of East Alton, Scott (Nicki) Epps of Carrollton and Rebecca Epps and her companion, Timothy Brazzle, of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren, Morgan and her companion, Jason Wilbur, Amanda (Brennon) Blaine, Carrie Epps and her companion, Lee Duncan, Ashley Epps and her companion Jared McClain and Emily Tedford and her companion, Trent Keen; three great grandchildren, Ivy Jones, Aleyah Conover and Alice Blaine; two brothers and sisters in-law, George and Sharon Lawson of New York and John and Doris Lawson of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Hazel and Frank Huff of Arizona; as well as a daughter in-law, Pamela Epps of Jerseyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Todd Epps; as well as four brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Steve Pace will officiate.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association.