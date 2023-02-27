Andrew Sawyer

Andrew Jakob Sawyer, 24, of East Alton passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Jerseyville Community Hospital. He was born December 30, 1998 in Alton. Andrew enjoyed buying and selling cars, trucks and motorcycles, camping, fishing, float trips and the outdoors. He also was an avid collector.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle L. (Sawyer) and Marcus Rounds of Alton; father, Cory (Tamika) Hankins of Alton; maternal grandparents, Ruth Campbell of Hartford and Doug Sawyer of Alton; paternal grandparents, Martha Jean Hankins of Mississippi and Yvonne McMillian of Alton; siblings, Jordan Sawyer, Cory Hankins Jr., Dalton Smiley, Tori Hankins, Tamiyah Evans, Marlisha Hankins, Marcus Rounds Jr. and Aaliyah (Pierre) Guy; aunts and uncles, Doug (Joy) Sawyer, Kelly Sawyer, Sammie Hankins, Markus Hankins, Larry McMillian Jr., Mckenzie McMillian, Angela Conley and Mavis Mack; nieces Maelyn Sawyer, Isabelle Guy and Baylee Guy: nephew, Elijah Sawyer; and father figures, Timothy J. Clark and Curtis Johnson.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparent, Gordon Cain and paternal grandparent, Larry McMillian.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Paynic Home for funerals in East Alton. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com