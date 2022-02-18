Amy Renee Adams, 40, died at 8:02 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at her home. Born March 7, 1981 in Springfield, IL, she was the daughter of David and Karen (Ballard) Hargiss of Alton. Amy worked as a server for State Street Market in Alton. On September 10, 2016 she married Aaron Scott Adams. He survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Hayley Day and Adalynn Adams both of Alton, a son, Dylan Adams of Alton, two brothers, Michael Hargiss and A.J. Hargiss, and three sisters, Laura Hargiss, Stephanie Hargiss and Jennifer Murray all of Alton. She is also survived by her grandparents, Darlene Hargiss and Erwyn Ballard all of Alton, her father and mother-in-law, Scott and Lori Adams and brother and sister-in-law, Avery (Anna) Adams all of Alton. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to her family or inheritanceofhope.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
