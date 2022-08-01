Alicia Perkinson

Alicia Ann Perkinson, 50, died at 5:20 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on March 10, 1972 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of Judy (Gresham) Beckham.
Surviving are her mother, Judy Beckham; a son, Colton Perkinson; as well as a sister, Michelle Hatcher Crow and her children, Evan, Cassidy, Bretlyn and Carsyn Crow.
No services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com