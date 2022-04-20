Alice M. Kreftmeyer, 60, passed away on April 17, 2022. She was born on December 28, 1961 to Raymond W. & Alice B. (Powers) Miles in Jerseyville. She married David P. Kreftmeyer on December 27, 2000 in Jerseyville. She was a member of Gospel Assembly in Jerseyville. Alice is survived by her husband: David P. Kreftmeyer; her siblings: Wesley Powers of Jerseyville, Joyce Ann Scott of Jerseyville, and Lewis (Becky) Miles of Jerseyville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law: Joella Powers and Barbara Powers.
Per her wishes, Alice was cremated and no services will be held.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS