Alice Arvella Schaaf, 67, died at 9:54 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on October 15, 1954 in Hardin, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Rosie (Triplett) Follis.
She married Kenneth William Schaaf on March 13, 1970 in Hardin and throughout their nearly 52 years of marriage, they shared in many wonderful memories together and lived each day committed to one another and their family, providing for them a real-life example of true love and devotion.
Alice was a phenomenal cook and baker. She was gifted artistically and enjoyed working on various craft and floral projects, and put these skills to use selling Home Interiors and working at S.S. Hansen Embroidery, as well as the former Moose Lodge in Jerseyville. Her greatest title, however, was that of a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a proud and doting grandmother.
Alice had a heart of gold, and will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her outgoing personality and her warm and genuine smile.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children and their spouses, Konrad and Jennifer Schaaf of Greenville, Kyle and Amanda Schaaf of Jerseyville and Katrina and Christopher Allen of Kane; six grandchildren, Kayleigh Wukovich, Kayla, Carter, Abigail, Jaxon and Morgan Schaaf; her “bonus” grandchildren, Eric William and DJ Middleton; four sisters, Virginia Weeks of Elsberry, Missouri, Shirley (Larry) Smith of Batchtown, Edna and Charles Schaaf of Fieldon and Carol (Glenn) Hutchinson of Belton, Missouri; two brothers, Robert Follis of Mulberry Grove and Floyd (Chris) Follis of Fieldon; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, a sister, Linda Mortland; three sisters in-law, Faye Follis, Carole Follis and Marge Schaaf; as well as seven brothers in-law, Clyde Charlton, Lonnie Coughlin, Bob Weeks, Russell, Bob, Don and Jim Schaaf.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Fieldon United Church of Christ.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Fieldon United Church of Christ or to Riverbend Humane Society.
