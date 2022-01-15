Alberta Virginia Clothier, 93, died at 11:05 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Rose Hill, Virginia on July 9, 1928, the daughter of Edward Charles and Edna (Combs) Schumann.
She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville, and was a beloved member of the Jersey Community Unit School District #100 for over 45 years, retiring at the age of 85 as the head cook at Jerseyville Middle School.
She married Andy C. Clothier on July 7, 1948 in Kane, Illinois, and together they shared 41 years of marriage prior to his death on November 28, 1989.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Sherry and Gregg Cooper of Jerseyville; a granddaughter and her husband, Andrea "Andi" and John Newingham of Grain Valley, Missouri, and a great granddaughter, Luna Sway Newingham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Schumann; a sister, Dorothy Hedger; and her longtime companion, Charles "Sonny" Walters.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. Her son in-law, Gregg Cooper will officiate.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville
Memorials may be given to Jerseyville Middle School, and will be used for the benefit of students with social and emotional needs.
