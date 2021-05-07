Albert William “Bill” Oertel Sr. 86, of Brighton, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born August 16, 1934, in Brighton, to the late Carl Albert and Frances (Lucker) Oertel.
Bill married his wife of nearly 68 years, Shirely Ann Deucker, on May 15, 1953, in Brighton. She survives. Together, they have two sons, Albert William “Bill” (Kim) Oertel, Jr. of Brighton, Tracy Wayne (Kathy) Oertel of Germantown. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Tim (Ashley) Oertel, Craig Oertel, Morgan Oertel; great grandchildren, Leah, Carson; sister-in-law, Pat Brown; nieces, Nancy Waters of Colorado, Julye Strouse of Texas; and a nephew, Steve Brown of Godfrey.
Bill proudly served our country as a combat engineer for the United States Army from 1957-1959. He received his degree in drafting and went to work in the mold shop for Owens Illinois, where he worked for over 40 years. He was very active in the community throughout his life, serving as the President of the Sportsman Club, which he was a member of for over 50 years. During that same time, he was active with the Brighton Betsey Ann Picnic Association. He was a member of the masons and York rites. Many will remember his service to Brighton, as he served as Mayor and board member for 40 years, and his involvement as a volunteer fireman for the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be made to Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, St. John United Church of Christ, or Brighton Food Pantry.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.