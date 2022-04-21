Albert Reece, 94, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home in Shipman.
He was born July 10, 1927, son of the late Albert and Vivian Reece.
Albert retired from Olin with 37 years of service as a truck driver. After retirement, Albert enjoyed a good game of cards with the guys and traveling to Louisiana with is son, Jim, to go alligator hunting.
Surviving are two sons, James and Joseph Reece of Shipman; daughter, Linda (Kenny) Smith of Shipman; and step-daughter, Mary (Jerry) Haggard of Staunton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Reece; and siblings, Helen Vanausdoll, Mable Allen, Ikie Booten, and Beulah “Pete” Carrigan.
Albert requested no services be held. Cremation rites will be accorded and have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
