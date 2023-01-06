Alan Womack, 56, passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 15, 1966 in Alton to James S. & Carol L. (Harp) Womack. He married Dawn Voelkel on April 20, 1990 in Wood River. Alan owned and operated Womack Heating & Cooling in Jerseyville. He was also a US Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife: Dawn Womack of Jerseyville; his daughters: Samantha (Robert) Merkle of Jerseyville and Abigail Womack of Jerseyville; his granddaughters: Isabella & Everleigh Merkle of Jerseyville; his siblings: Edward (Debbie) Womack and Nancy (Tom) Spain; and his several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Womack and Sheila Hunt. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the next day from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm on January 8, 2023 at Alexander Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
