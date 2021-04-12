Agnes L. Searles, 73, died at 8:10 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on April 20, 1947, one of two daughters born to Paul Edward and Mary Helen (Mundy) Shaw.
She graduated in 1965 from Jersey Community High School, and later began working at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing, where she would meet her future husband and love of her life, Kenneth Searles.
The two married on September 21, 1968 at the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville and began their 52 year journey that would include the blessings of their two daughters and a life built on the foundation of faith and generosity.
She was employed as a cook at White Spot in Jerseyville and worked in the gift shop at Pere Marquette State Park Lodge in Grafton. For many years, she was employed with Jersey Community Unit School District #100. She served as a school bus driver for nearly 20 years, before she had a devastating stroke in 1995.
After her stroke, she was surrounded by the love of family and friends, and the unending support of her husband. She maintained her love of Elvis Presley, and enjoyed following impersonator, Steve Davis, whenever she could. She was active in the Jerseyville Junior Womens Club, and enjoyed immensely her involvement with her "Jersey Girls".
In addition to her husband, Kenneth, she is survived by her mother, Mary Helen Shaw of Fieldon; two daughters and sons in-law, Pamela and Chris Ware of Jerseyville and Mindy and Tommy Sutton of Grafton; two grandchildren, Nicole Poppek of Elsah and Brady Ware of Jerseyville; two great grandchildren, Una Faye and Hunter; a sister and brother in-law, Connie and Donald Griesemer of Fieldon; and a brother in-law and sister in-law, Robert and Lois Searles of Grand Haven, Mi.; and two sisters in-law and brothers in-law, Patty and Robert Scoggins of Godfrey and Judy and Jere Braden of Delavan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edward Shaw; and two angel grandbabies, Christian Lee Sutton ad Ezekiel Dante Sutton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Revs. Clyde Shaw and Terry Turner will officiate.
Burial will be in Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials may be given to Got Faith Ministries.