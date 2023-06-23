Jerry N. Strannigan, 85, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 11:35 p.m. on
Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North
Carolina. He was born April 10, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late
Thomas O. and Ila Lee (Watts Strannigan Jr. He married Sandra A. (Skubish)
Strannigan on October 10, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada and she passed away on July
27, 2022. Jerry was a Vietnam War veteran and proudly served his country with
the United States Army. He was a recipient of a Bronze Star, Air Medal and many
other medals, ribbons and recognitions. He served 23 years active service and 19
years as a civilian, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1979 and later retiring from
AVSCOM in 1997 with a total of 42 years of faithful service. He had a love for cars
and drag racing, boating on the Mississippi River and traveling with his wife. He
cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared
with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christy
and Norman Paul Hoosier of Jacksonville, North Carolina; stepdaughter and
stepson-in-law, Alicia and David Hayek of Chesterfield, Missouri; six grandchildren;
four great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his
beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Strannigan
and a brother, Dale L. Strannigan.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road
in Glen Carbon on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral
service at 12:00 noon with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Burial with full military
honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of floral
tributes, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude
Children’s Hospital, Doctors without Borders or to Smile Train and may be
accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com