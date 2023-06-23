obit stock color

Jerry N. Strannigan, 85, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 11:35 p.m. on

Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North

Carolina. He was born April 10, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late

Thomas O. and Ila Lee (Watts Strannigan Jr. He married Sandra A. (Skubish)

Strannigan on October 10, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada and she passed away on July

27, 2022. Jerry was a Vietnam War veteran and proudly served his country with

the United States Army. He was a recipient of a Bronze Star, Air Medal and many

other medals, ribbons and recognitions. He served 23 years active service and 19

years as a civilian, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1979 and later retiring from

AVSCOM in 1997 with a total of 42 years of faithful service. He had a love for cars

and drag racing, boating on the Mississippi River and traveling with his wife. He

cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared

with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christy

and Norman Paul Hoosier of Jacksonville, North Carolina; stepdaughter and

stepson-in-law, Alicia and David Hayek of Chesterfield, Missouri; six grandchildren;

four great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his

beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Strannigan

and a brother, Dale L. Strannigan.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road

in Glen Carbon on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral

service at 12:00 noon with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Burial with full military

honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of floral

tributes, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude

Children’s Hospital, Doctors without Borders or to Smile Train and may be

accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com