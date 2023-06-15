Jerry Mullaney

Jerry Allen Mullaney of Godfrey, IL eagerly served his family and God all the days of his life. Having received a direct word from the Lord that he was a "Green Miler" he immediately set about folding his tent and waiting for his escort into heaven. He left this realm the morning of Friday, June 2, 2023 fully anticipating being greeted by his daughter, Kate (1976-2015) and his son, Casey (1974-2017).
Born November 20, 1941 in Berwyn, IL to Frank and Mary Mullaney, Jerry learned lessons about being responsible and in charge as he was big brother to Mike Mullaney (Renee) of Cary, IL.
Jerry also worked diligently for his children and grandchildren: Maureen M. Williams (Robert Lowell); Casey A. Mullaney; M. Kate Fisher; Jordan M. Mullaney; Curtis J. Mullaney; Mason H. Williams; Benjamin C. Fisher; and Keira E. Fisher.
Known as an inveterate storyteller, Jerry drew from principles and life lessons that were formed through a variety of work opportunities from a young age. Perseverance, along with time-and-money management skills came during early morning newspaper deliveries; the skill of dapper dressing and wise business practices were learned while working at Beguns Clothing Store during and after high school; the rewards of understanding pecking order and promotion were learned while perfecting the skills of product destruction testing at Reliable Electric; and the labor intensive job at Howard Concrete taught him the benefits of a strong body and the business perks of being the best hod carrier around northern IL counties.
Then came the shift to bettering himself through advanced education as he attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses. This brought the life lesson of humility while being poor and pumping gas between classes. College also brought him the lesson of being rich and favored as it is where he met Diana, his wife of 58 years.
Finally came the freedom to be more of what he could be. Life's work allowed his creative thinking to serve mankind through years of value-added engineering sales. At Illinois Tool Works he reveled in screws and fasteners that earned patents and are still used worldwide to save money and preserve the life of new or renovated buildings. Working with large wall system companies allowed his imagination to design and create ways to preserve beautiful old buildings. Always he demonstrated a way of thinking how to improve a product.
Jerry's storytelling graced family dinners; fellowship with life-long friends and new acquaintances; Bible study 'bristers'; fellow bowling team members; golfing buddies; and anyone he would meet and with whom he'd find a common spark of life.
In his later years, Jerry realized more than ever that Jesus purchased his life with a great price; and he began to understand the depth of his heavenly Father's love from work lessons. Jerry worked at letting Holy Spirit help him become a "Pearl of Great Price." He is appreciated and remembered as a faithful disciple and evangel of God's story.
For those who want to honor Jerry's life through a donation please consider his favorite sport of golf and its servant-leader position of Caddie. The discipline and protocol of the game, plus exposure to the colorful life experiences of the golfers he served, became fodder for many of Jerry's life skills and stories. The three-week, summer Junior Golf Camp at Rolling Hills Golf Course can help young people learn important life lessons. Send donations to the attention of Rick Martin, Gen'l Mgr. - Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035.
Fellow sojourners are welcome to honor Jerry's life at a memorial party held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Godfrey Village Hall.