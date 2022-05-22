Jerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and daughters in law: Joe and Brooke Barton of St. Charles, Missouri, Tim and Theresa Barton of Bethalto, Mike and Becky Barton of Roxana, eight grandchildren: Ashley and Brian Martinez, Thom Barton, Timmy Barton, Jacob Barton, Tony Barton, Joshua (Becca) Barton, Avery Barton, Ansley Barton, six great grandchildren: Chloe, Eden “Reese”, Graeme, Hayden, Foster, Elsie, an expectant great granddaughter, his step grandchildren: Zach, Abby (Ricky), Austin (Katie), Cierra (Kyle), his step great grandchildren, Kali, Finnley, Amelia, Phoenix, Lincoln, Kai, an expectant step great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Fred and Jan Barton of Roxana, and many other extended family and friends.
Jerry was employed for eighteen years as a Cartographer Technician for the Defense Mapping Agency. He and Shirley then owned and operated Barton Printing. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Jim Williams.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road, Wood River, Illinois, 62095, with a prayer service at 4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace and will be accepted at the funeral home.
