Jerry Wayne Burton, 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 31, 1950, in Granite City, a son of the late Leroy W. and Alberta M. (Thomas) Burton. He married Martha R. Burton on October 28, 2006, in Edwardsville and she survives. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Army and had served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Granite City VFW Post #1300 and the Venice Social Club and enjoyed cooking, having cocktails with his friends, gambling and cherished his grandson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his grandson, Anthony Champion of Granite City; his sisters, Rita White of Granite City, Mary Nesbit of Fairview Heights and Ruth Rettig of Florida; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Carolyn Morris, Alfred Burton, James Burton, Brenda Wilson and William Burton. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City V.F.W. or the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
