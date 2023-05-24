Jerome Kohrmann

Jerome "Jerry" Kohrmann, 79, of Godfrey, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 4:25 pm, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 26, 1943, in Bartelso, IL, the son of the late Louis and Regina "Betty" (Trame) Kohrmann. Jerry married the love of his life, Carolyn McGrew on October 22, 1966 in Cedar Lake, IN. Carolyn preceded him in death on October 6, 2005.
Jerry was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a proud member of the ritual team at American Legion Post 794, as well as a member of VFW Post 1308, contributing his time and talents to honor veterans and serve the community. Jerry's commitment to the values of the American Legion and VFW embodied the spirit of patriotism and selflessness.
Outside of his community involvement, Jerry had a passion for various hobbies. He found joy and relaxation in the peacefulness of golfing, the thrill of fishing, and the simple pleasure of walking at the mall. These activities allowed him to connect with nature, find serenity, and enjoy the company of friends and loved ones.
Jerry is survived by his children, Chris Kohrmann of Springfield, IL, Jill (Lance) Thurman of South Pekin, IL, and Amy (Jim) Williamson of Worden, IL; a sister, Marilyn Sanford of Flora, IL; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren;and many other extended family members.
Along with his wife and parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, Louie Kohrmann and Tom Kohrmann; and a sister, Elaine Tibbs.
A graveside funeral service to honor and celebrate Jerry's life will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 am. Friends and family are warmly invited to attend and share their cherished memories of him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jerry's memory.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com