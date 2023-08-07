Jerold Frye

Jerold Lee Frye, 90, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on January 12, 1933 in Wood River, IL the son of Harry and Bessie (Lyons) Frye. He married Dolores Pierce on December 27, 1952 in Wood River and she survives.
Jerold was proud to have served his country for four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed on the USS Duke's County LST 735. Jerold was a member of the Alton VFW #1308. He went on to work as a machinist for Olin Corporation for 43 years before his retirement in 1995. He was an avid aviator who built two of his own airplanes in his garage; including a Starduster Too and a P51 Mustang. He made annual trips to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, along with his wife, Dee, and several generations of grandkids. Jerold also loved working on his cars and would frequent the area car shows where he took home several awards over the years. He and his wife were active members of Zion Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, Dolores; he is survived by two daughters, Pamela Scharf of Bethalto, and Jeri Frye and her spouse, Michael Boogher, of Webster Groves, MO; two grandchildren and their spouses, Crystal and Jason Courtoise, and Jeffrey and Julie Doerr; three great-grandchildren, Griffen Courtoise, Gracie Courtoise, and Emma Doerr; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lloyd Frye, and a sister, Marion McKean.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
