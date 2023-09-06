Jennifer Arlene Simpson, 37, passed away August 30, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis.
Born in Granite City on March 16, 1986, she was the daughter of Karen (Newberry) Isselet and Michael Simpson both of Granite City.
She had worked as a sales associate for T-Mobile in Wood River.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a son, Isaiah Kolmer; daughters, MacKenzie Kolmer, Ryleigh Brown; and brother, Seith Miller of Granite City.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Friday, September 8 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.