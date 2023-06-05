Jeffrey Scott West, 68, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born on July 1, 1954 in St. Louis, MO to Reauben and Helen (Callahan) West.
The loving father and grandfather was co-owner of Best Cabinets in St. Louis, MO for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bottle caps. Jeffrey was an outspoken person who always spoke his mind.
Jeffrey is survived by 2 sons: Jeff (Becky) West of Shawano, WI and Mike (Ashley Bennett) West of Shawano, WI; 4 grandchildren: Sabrina (Dylan) West-Schmidt, Katie (Jarrid Curtin) West, Jayden West and Tristan West and 2 great grandchildren: Grayson Schmidt and Rehn Schmidt. Also surviving are 4 brothers: Jerry West of St. Louis, MO, Tobie West of Union, MO, Mark West of Union, MO and Dana West of Hillsboro, MO; 2 sisters: Pam Lockhart of Granite City and Sandra West of Bollingbrook, IL; a special niece, Sandi Malady of Granite City and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Jeffrey will be missed by many close friends and extended family members.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike West.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
