Jeffrey Mangrum

Jeffrey Keith Mangrum, 66, passed away unexpectedly at 6:09 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on July 28, 1957 in Flint, Michigan to Arthur and Lavern (Garrison) Mangrum.
Lavern later married Howard Ferguson, who loving raised Keith as his own.
He married the former Kimberly Adams on March 16, 1985 in Florissant, Missouri, and together they were the proud parents of two daughters and shared in the joys that followed with their five grandchildren.
Keith had recently retired in 2020 from Knapheide Truck Equipment Center in St. Peters, Missouri, where he was employed in the Parts Department.
He enjoyed bowling and was a lover of all things outdoors. In particular, he enjoyed deep sea fishing during his time residing in Florida and also enjoyed hunting. By far his greatest passion, however, was gardening. He loved nothing more than tending to his garden and would spend countless hours each season making sure it was the very best that it could be!
Surviving are his wife, Kim Mangrum of Jerseyville; two daughters and sons in-law, Melissa and Steven Pleskovitch and their children, Emily and Thea, of Del Rio, Texas; Ashley and Michael Martin and their children, Amelia, Elijah and Isaiah, of Mascoutah; a brother and sister in-law, Kevin and Marie Mangrum of Dow and their children, Michelle, Kevin, Connie and Scott; a sister, Debbie Mangrum of Jerseyville; along with many great nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Howard Ferguson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.