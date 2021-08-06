Jeffrey L. Ray, 55, of Cowden, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 8:50 am.
He was born in Alton, IL, on April 20, 1966, the son of Larry L. and Sandra (Bextermueller) Ray.
Jeffrey was an avid racing fan and motorcycle fan. He loved to be in his shed tinkering with things and rebuilding things. He ran his own lawncare service for many years. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughter and granddaughter.
He is survived by his longtime love, Dottie Davis; his mother, Sandra; a daughter, Shannon (Ronnie Walters) Ray of Bethalto; granddaughter, Charleigh Phillips; sisters, Kim (Larry) Brunstein of Edwardsville, Kara (Dave) Hagen of Meppen, and Heather (Brad) Middendorf of Waterloo; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a bonus grandson, Ty and his mother Kimberly Davis.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Inez and Bernard Bextermueller and Marjorie and Edgar Ray; and the mother of his daughter, Tracy Hoxsie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 4pm to 7pm. Service will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.
Memorials can be made to Charleigh Phillips College Fund c/o scholarship fund.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com