Jeffrey Eugene Brinkman, 62, passed away at 8:12 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his residence.
Surviving are his wife: Karen Brinkman of Jerseyville
Children:
Brian (Christa) Dunsing of Jerseyville
Mike Williamson of Clarksville, TN
Kristin (Rod) Rodriguez of Clarksville, TN
Heidi O'Neal of Jerseyville
Georgia (Jeff) Hansen of Wood River
Grandchildren:
Nate (Kari) Alderfer of Greenfield
Jacob (Jass) Hansen of Jerseyville
Katie (Jeremy) Schmieder of Dow
Nick O'Neal - stationed with the US Army in Alaska
Amanda (Jacob) Bailey of Clarksville, TN
Emily (Nick) Bilbrow of Clarksville, TN
Tori Noyes of Chattanooga, TN
Marina (Jonathon) Rodriguez of Asheville, NC
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Noble Cemetery in Otterville. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at Do Drop Inn in Dow.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.