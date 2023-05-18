obit stock color

Jeffrey Eugene Brinkman, 62, passed away at 8:12 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his residence. 

Surviving are his wife: Karen Brinkman of Jerseyville

Children: 

Brian (Christa) Dunsing of Jerseyville

Mike Williamson of Clarksville, TN

Kristin (Rod) Rodriguez of Clarksville, TN

Heidi O'Neal of Jerseyville

Georgia (Jeff) Hansen of Wood River

Grandchildren:

Nate (Kari) Alderfer of Greenfield

Jacob (Jass) Hansen of Jerseyville

Katie (Jeremy) Schmieder of Dow

Nick O'Neal - stationed with the US Army in Alaska

Amanda (Jacob) Bailey of Clarksville, TN

Emily (Nick) Bilbrow of Clarksville, TN

Tori Noyes of Chattanooga, TN

Marina (Jonathon) Rodriguez of Asheville, NC

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Noble Cemetery in Otterville. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at Do Drop Inn in Dow.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.