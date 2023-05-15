Jeffrey Altman

Jeffrey J. "Jeff" Altman, 74, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his loved ones by his side.
He was born on July 9, 1948 in Springfield, IL the son of Robert and Alice (Fiedling) Altman.
Jeff had retired from Millers Insurance where he had worked as a litigation specialist for many years. He grew up in Pleasant Plains, and moved to Godfrey over 40 years ago.
Jeff is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Melissa Altman of Wildwood, MO; his companion, Janet Callahan of Godfrey; a sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and John Moore; two grandchildren, Alexander Altman, and Avery Altman; his nieces and nephews, Emily and Wes Wilson, and Stephen and Kate Moore; his great-nieces and nephews, Grant and Lucy Wilson, and Anna and Abigail Moore; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Plains Cemetery 500 Business, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.