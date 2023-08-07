Jeffery Walter Lucas, 61, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 in his home in Pontoon Beach, IL.
He was born to Len Lucas and the late Gretchen Hendricks on September 25, 1961 in Evanston, IL. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL. Jeffery retired from the Navy after serving 24 year and went on to continue his career in Food safety. He met Christy Estelle and they were married on September 16, 2000. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1308 and spent his time piloting drones, and enjoyed photography. Jeffery was a very kind person and was always willing to help anybody who was in need. He was a great father and husband who loved his family very much.
He is survived by his wife: Christy Lucas; his father; Len (Martee) Lucas; 2 daughters: Mandy (Sean) Keegan and Gabby (Tyler) Lucas; a son: John Lucas; 3 brothers: Phillip Lucas, Scott (Katie) Lucas and Brad (Libby) Lucas: 2 sisters; Marcy (Tim Fry) Lucas, Robin (Joe) Rogers; his former wife and friend: Denise Boothe and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Gretchen Hendricks.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home. In lieu of Flowers, The family is asking for donations to be made to the Granite City Band Parents Association.
