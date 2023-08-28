Jeannette Adeline (Leimbach) Weihe was born February 25, 1929 in St Louis, MO. She passed away August 18, 2023 at Linda White Hospice center in Evansville, IN with loving family by her side. Jeanette was preceded in death by husband Carl Weihe, daughter Julia (Weihe) Thien, parents Martin Leimbach, Christine (Darnstaedt) Leimbach, sister Marcella (Leimbach) Jones and brother-in-law Raymond Jones. She is survived by her sons Kenneth Weihe (Ingrid) of San Antonio TX, Gary Weihe (Kelly) of Newburgh, IN and son-in-law Ervin Thien of Wood River, IL. Seven grandchildren Jill (Thien) Ellis, Andrea (Thien) Bolitho (Jon), Renee (Weihe) Seastrom (Ryan), Jeff Weihe (Amanda), Andy Weihe (Shanyn), Allison Weihe and Adam Weihe. Seven great-grandchildren JJ Seastrom, Dakota Seastrom, Chayton Ellis, Audrey Ellis, Caleb Bolitho, Nolan Bolitho and Jonathan Weihe. Jeanette worked in the cafeteria of Lewis and Clark Elementary until she retired. She was a faithful and active member of Trinity Lutheran and Resurrection Lutheran Churches. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and never missed watching a game. She was very passionate about wildlife rescue. After Carl passed, she moved to Asbury Village in Godfrey where she spent her last 12 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 with a graveside service directly following at Upper Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 5As-Alton Area Animal Aid Association or to Resurrection Lutheran Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
