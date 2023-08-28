Jeanette Herring

Jeanette Lavonne Herring, 82, died at 11:25 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home at Jerseyville Estates.
She was born on November 23, 1940 in Batchtown, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Elsie (Nolle) Lane.
Jeanette graduated with the Class of 1957 from Jersey Community High School. Shortly thereafter, on June 18, 1958, she married Franklin Herring. Together, they were the proud parents of four daughters.
Jeanette worked at various area restaurants as a waitress, including the former Derby restaurant in Jerseyville as well as Ranch House in Godfrey.
Her primary focus, however, was caring for her family. She loved all of her girls and was a loyal and faithful caregiver to her daughter, Kimberly. When her grandchildren came along, Jeanette played an active role in their lives from spoiling them as children, to becoming a trusted source of strength and love as they grew into adulthood and had children of their own.
She was strong in her faith, and a loyal and faithful member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Jerseyville; a lover of music, most especially Elvis Presley and country music; enjoyed reading, art, planting flowers and was always up for a game of cards or going out to eat with her family and friends. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are four daughters and a son in-law, Kimberly Herring of Jerseyville, Gina Browers of Wood River, Tina and Randy Hutchens of Jerseyville and Monica Monetti of Galesburg; nine grandchildren, Kara (Trent) Griffith of Jerseyville, Rachel (Philip) McAndrews of Glen Carbon, Troy (Cecily) Hutchens of Denver, Colorado, Miranda (Tyler) Clements of Leawood, Kansas, Jared Browers and Kyle Browers, both of Wood River, Molly Browers of Kentucky, Derek Monetti of Bunker Hill and Jessica (Tim) Imler of Galesburg; as well as nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alberta Cummings and the father of her children, Franklin Herring, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on July 13, 1979.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Jerseyville.
Inurnment will follow at Kane Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to the Family, for the continued care of Jeanette’s daughter, Kim, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com