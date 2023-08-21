Shirley Jean Potwora, 75, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born July 3, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Adrian and Margaret (Morehouse) Short.
Jean had worked as an operator for Shell Oil/Conoco-Phillips for 29 years before retiring in 2006.On July 27, 1984 in Alton, she married Walter Potwora. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Bobby Poole of Overland Park, KS; four brothers, Jack Short, Harold (Bev) Short, Randee (Debby) Short, Richard Michael (Kathy) Short; and sisters, Karen Munt and Janice Hewitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Walter Short.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private service will be held with interment in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to OSF St. Anthony Health Center.