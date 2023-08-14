Janice Ybarra

Janice Anne Ybarra, born July 21, 1949, passed away peacefully in her home in Troy, IL on August 11, 2023, at the age of 74. Waiting to receive her at heavens gates was the love of her life, Cornelio “Connie” Ybarra Jr, whom she married on September 15, 1973. He has been waiting for her since April 18, 2020. Janice dedicated her life to the service of others, both in her career and in her home. She retired from Social Security Administration as a claims specialist, where she worked tirelessly to touch countless lives. In her free time, she enjoyed being with her family. She was a talented writer and she authored many children’s books. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her
Janice is survived by her loving children, Tina Moore, Bret Ybarra, and Ninya Ybarra; proud grandmother to Cierra, Annabelle, Chancellor and Ollivander; siblings Bill Clifford, Diane Rector, Rick Clifford and Tom Clifford. She will join her late husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to Wounded Warrior Project or Fisher House.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.