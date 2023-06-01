Janice Ligon

Janice Ruth (Watts) Ligon, 68, died at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 29, 1955 in Otterville, IL the daughter of the late Granville “Wayne” and Ruby A. (Williams) Cletcher. She was a former hospice care giver an avid and faithful St. Louis Cardinals fan. On July 14, 1979 in San Diego, CA she married John Ligon, and he survives. Also surviving are one son, Michael Ligon (Charlotte) of Rosewood Heights, one daughter, Veronica Pinion (Ron) of Jacksonville, NC, grandchildren, Kyle Watts, Kelsie Watts, Tres (Ishtar) Rosario, Jon Perry, KarLee Perry, Brice Pinion, Shyanne Pinion, Rhys Lane, Phillip Conner Ligon and BayLee Ligon, great grandchildren, Julian, Mateo and Sarai Rosario and Jairen Watts, one brother, Mike Watts (Rhonda) of White Oak, TX and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Watts, Uncles: Garland Williams, Sam Williams, Virgil Williams, Glen Williams and Wayne Williams. Aunts: Sylvia Decker and F. Eileen Hulett. A memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Advantage Home and Hospice Care. A special thanks and appreciation to Dr. John Wuellner and his staff for their years of compassionate and dedicated care for Janice. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
