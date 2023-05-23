Janice Lea Hagen, went to be with her Heavenly Father at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her three daughters and her loving family.
She was born on August 7, 1939 in Jerseyville, Illinois to Raymond L. and Rhoda Marie (Booth) Lammy.
She attended and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, where she married Herbert John Hagen on May 10, 1957. After their marriage, she transferred her membership to Fieldon United Church of Christ, where Herbert was a lifelong member. Herbert was in the Signal Core of the United States Army at the time of their marriage and after Herbert’s service, they returned Fieldon in 1959 to make their home and Janice became an active member of the Fieldon United Church of Christ. Herbert and Janice celebrated their sixty third year anniversary, prior to his death on September 2, 2020.
Janice attended Jerseyville Elementary School and she graduated in 1957 from Jersey Community High School. She also graduated from CALC (Computer School) in 2000.
Prior to her marriage, she worked at The White Spot Restaurant and the A&W Root Beer Drive-In. During Herbert’s Army service at Fort Gordon, Georgia, she worked at Winn-Dixie Supermarket in Augusta, Georgia. After Herbert was transferred to Fort Polk, Louisiana, she worked at Twin Pines Restaurant. When Herbert’s Army service ended, they returned to live in Fieldon. Janice then took a job at Owens Illinois Class until the presidential election lay-off. Janice then went to work for Dr. L. Hood Harris, Orthodontist until his retirement. She then worked in their shop, Hagen’s Tire and Auto and helped on their farm, and was Herbert’s secretary and dispatcher in his trucking company, until his retirement in 2015.
She most enjoyed when she cooked and entertained her family and friends, or was serving her Lord at church or in the community. She served on the Church Council, was a past Superintendant of Sunday School and Sunday School Teacher. She served on various committees, as well as The Youth Fellowship. She was advertising chairman for the church’s 4th of July celebration and the church’s Famous Fall Supper. She loved giving to the children of the community with tickets for the games at the 4th of July celebration. At the Fall Supper, she was well known for her “MILE HIGH” pies and was chairman of the church’s first cookbook.
She also served as President of the Jersey County American Cancer Society in 1984 and she served as Trustee, Treasurer for Fieldon Cemetery, Richwood Township portion of the cemetery for over 30 years.
She was an active member of the Moose Lodge and was recognized at 50 years with a certificate. She was known to help anyone who needed it and received certificates from various organizations including: Wounded Warriors, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans and area animal shelters. She also supported and believed in the support of young students provided by the F.F.A. as well as 4-H.
Her family referred to her lovingly as Mom, Momma, Momma J, Grandma, Maw Maw and G.G. Janice. She was especially loved by her husband, Herb, who referred to her as Puddin, Honey and Sweetie. Her three daughters, Teena, Tammy and Debby; her eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, where her heart and soul purpose in life. Janice was an amazing mother and role model for her daughters. She loved going on shopping trips and out to lunch with Teena, Tammy and Debby. Janice and Herb showed their daughters what a loving, Christian family was. She was very proud of her daughters. Janice was the first instructor of the grandchildren’s first driving lesson on the farm, and when they learned to drive the old white Dodge pickup back on the farm to the club house they had back in the woods, she had them drive back to the porch and sign in every 30 minutes. They told her they couldn’t drive back in that amount of time, so she extended the time a bit. They also loved from Grandma to chase them in the dark when staying all night. Her granddaughters would help her decorate the Christmas tree and help her feed the many cats she used to have. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren fish in the pond. Her great grandchildren brought so much joy into her life. She would fill her truck with candy, juices, toys and chips then drive to each of their homes and let them pick out some snacks and a toy. Janice did this for many years. She loved attending her great grandchildren’s concerts and programs. She also loved going to her great grandchildren’s sports games, and attended one as recently as Friday, May 12, 2023, whistling and cheering them on. The one thing she was well known for is her stories. She could tell stories about her life and anyone around would love listening to them, especially the grandchildren big and small. She loved sitting on the back patio of their home, watching the ducks and birds fly into the pond. She and Herb enjoyed the sunsets from the back patio. Janice enjoyed dancing at the Moose Lodge with Herb and their “Last Dance” on Earth was Friday, August 28, 2020, and Janice’s most recent dance was on Friday, May 19, 2023. Janice and Herb were blessed in taking care of their great granddaughter, Haley, for her first three years and she has a special place in our hearts and in our family.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert J. Hagen; her parents, Raymond and Rhoda Lammy; two brothers, John L. Lammy and Fred R. Lammy; a sister, Mary Dolres Jilek; and two sisters in-law, Thelma Marie Hagen Sauerwein and Patricia Lammy; four brothers in-law, Raymond L. Hagen, Edwin Sauerwein, Herbert Jilek and Bernard Tonsor; a son in-law, Michael Clark; as well as her father in-law and mother in-law, Louis J. and Thelma Hagen.
Janice is survived by three daughters, Teena Clark of Imperial, Missouri; Tammy (John) Duggan of Fieldon and Debra A. (David) Grasle of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) Wittman, Chad (Samantha) Wittman, John Louis (Lindsey) Duggan, Elizabeth Duggan, Christina (Christopher) Mc Elyea, Matthew (Jessica) Grasle, Curtis (Jessie) Grasle, Brett (Stephanie) Grasle; nineteen great grandchildren, Haley, Dayton, Peyton, Koltyn, Bayley, Cami, Ezra, Gabriel, Adam, Stephen, Eden, Mattelyn, Emmalee, Hagen, Trevor, Maverick, Daxton, Bentley and Paisley.
She is also survived by a sister, Bernadine Tonsor and a sister in-law, Sharon Hagen; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
