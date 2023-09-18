Janice Hill

Janice Marie Hill, 84, of Jerseyville, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on March 17, 1939, in Edwardsville, to the late Theodore and Cordelia (Heine) Bunte.
Janice married Robert Hill. Sr. on June 1, 1957, in Prairietown, IL. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2011.
She worked as a book keeper for Godfrey State Bank and was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairietown.
Janice is survived by three children Susan Mattern of Godfrey, Robert Jr. (Susan) Hill of Jerseyville, and Richard (Jeanie) Hill of Jacksonville, FL; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters Sylvia Bort and Connie Schaefer.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by her sister Linda Hartley.
Per her wishes no services are scheduled and a private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.