Janet Elizabeth "Jane" Womack - Schueren, 68, of Moro, Illinois passed away at her home on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born October 12, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri. Janet was a faithful member of the Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook, Illinois. She enjoyed family gatherings, loved her puppy dogs and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Brandy) Womack of Granite City; four granddaughters, Lexi, Krissy, Brittney and Crystal Womack; eight siblings and spouses, Carol (Doug) Fuller of Branson, Carl "Buddy" Womack of Farmington, Missouri, Susan "Sue" (Michael) Whitford of Granite City, Robert Womack of Pontoon Beach, Shirley (Leonard) Crone of Edwardsville, Joann Womack of St. Louis, Linda Womack of Granite City and Cindy (Herman Downs) Womack of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Elizabeth (Payne) Womack; a sister, Diana Cousins and a nephew, Mark Womack. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Kevin Auten officiating. Burial will be at Peaceful Cemetery in Wentzville, Missouri at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral chapel.
