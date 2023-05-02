Janet Moore

Janet (Jan)Louise Moore, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday April 29, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was born on March 15, 1944, in St Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Frank Fendler and Margaret (Powers) Fendler. Jan was a beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and Realtor whose contagious personality touched the lives of many.
Jan never met a stranger, and her willingness to lend a helping hand made her loved by many. Her career in real estate was a perfect fit for her, and it became her life that she loved so much that she never felt like she was working. She opened RE/MAX Realty Centre in 1991 and became the top agent in the area for many years, winning many top awards. Jan formed close friendships with her agents, builders, lenders, and many others in the industry.
Even after selling her brokerage, Jan continued to sell real estate until she retired from RE/MAX Alliance, where her two daughters remain to continue her iconic legacy. Jan loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all, she loved her family. Spending time with them and spoiling her grandsons brought her the greatest joy.
Jan's life was filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her. She leaves behind a loving family, including her two daughters, Cindy (John) Czech of Edwardsville, IL, and Jennifer (Jeff) Bollman of Edwardsville, IL. She was a proud grandmother to Dustin Czech of Edwardsville, IL, and Jacob Bollman of Edwardsville, IL. Jan also leaves behind her faithful companion, Misa, and extended family and many dear friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial gathering will be held to celebrate Jan's life from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network, and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Jan's memory will be cherished forever by her family, friends, and all who knew her.