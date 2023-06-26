James “Ron” Thurman Sr., 84, of Troy and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed
away at 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
He was born June 14, 1939, in Dunklin County, Missouri, a son of the late Wesley
Thurman and the late Tennie (Chipman) Abbott. Ron married the love of his life,
Sandra J. (May) Thurman on June 5, 1960, in Venice, Illinois and she survives. He
retired in 2001 from St. Louis Die Casting in Bridgeton, Missouri after 43 years of
dedicated service as a tool and die maker and was a proud member of the
Machinists Local #9 of the International Association of Machinists. He proudly
served his country with the United States Air Force. He was also a faithful and
devoted member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and the Midwest Airwing
Radio Controlled Model club. He was a master carpenter, enjoyed playing golf,
had a passion for music and was always there to help others. Ron loved God, his
family and his friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by
four children, James (Marybeth) Thurman of Charleston, South Caroline, Marcie
(Keith) Moutria of Granite City, Robin (Mike Lewis) Seago of Staunton and Randy
(Heidi) Thurman of Ft. Myers, Florida; twelve grandchildren, Amy (Denny Cooper)
Klein, Lane (Ashley) Thurman, Sara (Jason) Waller, Katie (Eric) Whitehead, Michael
Thurman, Nicole Thurman, Amanda Pouch, Jacob Pouch, Madeline Pouch, Erich
Pouch, Tyler (Karli) Seago and Tori Seago; thirteen great grandchildren, Carter,
Landon, Rozalyn, Kinleigh, Cooper, Sloane, Alison, Clayton, Christian, Easton, Jayce,
Jamey and Riley; a brother, Donnie (Shelby) Thurman of Kennett, Missouri and
Bridgett Ashford of Lehigh Acres, Florida; sister-in-law, Delores Owens of Granite
City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Aiden Whitehead and a
brother-in-law, Gerald Ashford Sr.
In celebration of his life, a private family graveside with military honors will be held
at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with Reverend
Mark Maynard officiating. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney
Foundation or to the American Heart Association. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in
