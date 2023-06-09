James Nicosia

Today, June 9, 2023, I lost my best friend and husband James A. “Jim” Nicosia to a 5 year battle with cancer. He fought bravely and courageously.
He was born Apr. 29, 1951 in Alton, IL to James C. and Rose (St. George) Nicosia and was raised in Wood River.
He worked for Amoco (later BP) for 30 years before retiring in 2007. Our 28 year union led us to Ottumwa, IA and Las Vegas, NV, returning to Alton in 2015.
Jim was a perfectionist, enjoying home improvement and wood working projects and was truly a “jack of all trades”.
Surviving are his wife, Jeannine (Rauscher) Nicosia; his sister, Fran (Frank) Mengwasser of Henderson, NV; his mother-in-law, Nancy Rauscher of Brighton; sisters-in-law, Janet (Jim) Schrempf of Alton and Janis (Walter) Baker of Brighton; brothers-in-law John Rauscher of Alton and James (Pam) Rauscher of St. Charles, MO; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; cousins; and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog Abbie.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com