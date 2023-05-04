James Long

James D. Long, 59, of Alton passed away May 3, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 11, 1963 in Belleville, IL to Halbert Harding and Maryellen (Hambly) Long. James served his Country in the United States Army. He married Reyna “Margarita Diaz-Garcia March 26, 2011.
A long with his wife he is survived by his son, Michael J. Long of Alton and five sisters, Kim Redd, Karol Rees, Karen Schuessler, Kolleen Clark and Kaynn Ingram
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.